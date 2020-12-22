Adopters Meagan Wood Fernandez and Michael Homer of Brockton took home two of the sugar gliders. Courtesy of MSPCA-Angell

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of sugar gliders found forever homes just nine days after they were surrendered to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The organization received more than 5,000 inquiries from would-be adopters interested in taking home some of the 27 male and 17 female sugar gliders whose previous owner became overwhelmed as the animals began to reproduce, according to the MSPCA.

Meagan Wood-Fernandez and Michael Homer, of Brockton, adopted two of the sugar gliders.

Other animals remain up for adoption at the MSPCA. A full list can be found here.

