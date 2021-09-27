BOSTON (WHDH) - A plane load of 45 cats that were displaced by Hurricane Ida made their way to Massachusetts from Louisiana over the weekend.

The cats are being housed at the MSPCA and Northeast animal shelters as they await a forever home.

Veterinarians are seeing to the cats’ needs and will address any health issues that arise before they are placed in a new home.

Anyone who is interested in adopting a cat can email neas.org/adopt or mspca.org/adopt for information about the adoption process.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)