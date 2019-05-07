45-foot whale washes up on Cape Cod beach

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Crowds gathered to see a dead humpback whale that washed up on a beach on Cape Cod on Tuesday morning.

The 45-foot whale washed ashore in East Sandwich, according to an International Fund for Animal Welfare spokesperson.

The whale named Vector, who weighs 40 tons, was first spotted in 1984 and had five documented children.

A necropsy has been planned to determine the cause of death.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)