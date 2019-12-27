(WHDH) — A 45-year-old tortoise is being blamed for starting a house fire in England on Christmas Day.

Neighbors heard a smoke alarm going off inside a home in Duton Hill, Great Dunmow around 4:30 p.m. and called emergency crews, who rushed inside to save the pet.

A preliminary investigation showed that the tortoise had knocked a heat lamp onto its bedding, which caused the fire, according to Great Dunmow Fire Watch Manager Gary Wain.

“This incident shows just how important it is to have smoke alarms on every level of your home – even if you’re not home they will alert anyone close by to the first sign of fire,” Wain said. “This tortoise has had a very lucky Christmas Day – he is 45 years young and will now hopefully continue to live a long and happy life thanks to working smoke alarms.”

