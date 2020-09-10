46 Boston College undergrads test positive for COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) - A week after classes resumed on campus, Boston College has reported a surge in coronavirus cases.

It is back to school and back to quarantine for 68 students who attend BC. 40 of those students are isolating at their homes and 28 in school-sponsored housing.

So far, 46 students have tested positive, and 15 have recovered.

Some students said they are concerned that the school is not doing enough to keep them safe and stop the spread.

“I’m a little nervous because they’re not doing as much testing as I feel they should be but it was good to have everyone tested before we came onto campus,” sophomore Sydney Sanchez said. “I’m just hoping they can keep it under control really and keep us all safe. I wouldn’t enjoy having to spend another semester at home.”

A cluster of swimmers and divers have also tested positive for the virus meaning practice has been canceled.

“They’ve kept them pretty contained and they’re all in a hotel, so I think it’s not as concerning as some people are making it out to be because they’re all contained,” senior Hannah Connolly said.

A spokesman for the college released a statement writing:

“In addition to our symptomatic and asymptomatic testing, Boston College is testing all students who are identified as close contacts of individuals who tested positive for COVID-19. these students are immediately quarantined for 14 days, and those testing positive are placed in isolation. this strategy has led to an increase this week in positive cases, but will help us to limit the spread of COVID-19 on campus.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)