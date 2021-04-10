46 years after big game, Maine man connects with Sox great Luis Tiant while getting COVID-19 vaccine

A life-long Red Sox fan’s dream came through after a chance encounter getting his COVID-19 vaccine in Maine.

Mike Doyle has kept his ticket stub from Game One of the 1975 ALCS at Fenway Park for 46 years. At that game, he watched Sox legend Luis Tiant lead the team to victory over the Oakland A’s, and later in life he realized Tiant lived in his town.

“Seven or eight years ago I discovered that Luis Tiant lived in Wells, Maine, which is where I live,” Doyle said. “At that point I said I’m going grab that ticket stub and carry it because some day I’m going to run into him.”

And Doyle finally ran into Tiant — when they were getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“He just signed it and somebody asked us to pose for a picture,” Doyle said. “He was very gracious.”

