49 arrested, 53 guns seized in massive operation against motorcycle gangs

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WHDH) – Nearly 50 people were arrested by Rhode Island State Police following a massive investigation into statewide motorcycle gangs, officials said.

Forty-nine people were arrested in connection with the year-long investigation into motorcycle gangs operating in the northwestern parts of the state.

Search warrants were executed in 29 municipalities, along with four in Massachusetts, according to state police. More than 150 state, federal and local law enforcement officers took part in the pre-dawn raids.

Explosive devices were used to breach heavily fortified buildings, an armored truck and battering ram was used to break down doors and dozens of heavily-armed SWAT team members were called in, said Colonel Ann C. Assumpico, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Department of Public Safety.

The raids yielded 53 illegal guns and large amounts of heroin, marijuana and cocaine seized.

More than a dozen additional suspects are still being sought on arrest warrants charging them with dozens of crimes, including gun and drug trafficking, according to police.

The operation is believed to be the single largest takedown in Rhode Island State Police history.

