SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Eight dogs and 41 cats are now safe in Massachusetts after being rescued from a hoarding situation in Oklahoma earlier this month.

The animals along with 90 others were found living in cramped and dirty conditions in Tulsa before being surrendered to the Humane Society of Tulsa on Jan. 12, according to the MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter.

A plane carrying the 49 dogs and cats touched down at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut last Saturday before they were driven by van to the Northeast Animal Shelter’s headquarters in Salem.

“We’re now at a place where we [NEAS and MSPCA] get called first when a natural disaster strikes or when mass animal surrenders, such as this one, can easily overwhelm an animal shelter outside of Massachusetts,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell, and executive director of NEAS. “I’m so proud of the way the MSPCA and NEAS have combined our resources to help the largest number of animals possible, as well as the relationships we’ve established nationally to become the most relied upon destination shelter in New England for animals in need of relocation.”

Most of the animals rescued are said to be doing fine; however, 3 dogs — a 3-year-old pit bull mix, a 14-year-old beagle, and a 10-year-old Jack Russell terrier — all have extensive dental disease that requires treatment and likely the extraction of quite a few teeth, the nonprofit organizations said.

These three pups are set to be treated at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm this week.

Their medical bills will likely exceed $3,000 and the MSPCA is encouraging anyone willing to offset the cost to donate at mspca.org/Tulsa.

“These pets are just a few of the thousands of animals we’ll provide medical care for in 2022—both inside and outside of our adoption centers, and we hope our community of animal lovers will help ensure they get all the care they deserve,” said Keiley.

All the animals will be spayed, neutered, and microchipped in the coming days and will receive thorough health and behavior checks to get them ready for adoption.

Anyone wishing to adopt can apply via mspca.org/adopt and neas.org/adopt.

