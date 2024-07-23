SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 49-year-old Somerville man died after he was shot on a local street late Monday night, officials said.

The shooting happened in the area of Dartmouth Street near 10:30 p.m.

In a statement Tuesday morning, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville Chief of Police Charles Femino said officers responded and found Paul Nolan on scene suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

Emergency crews brought Nolan to Massachusetts General Hospital where he later died.

Neighbors said they were shocked, describing a jarring scene.

Jay Rico said he was sitting outside at the time when he heard a loud noise. He originally thought someone dropped something heavy, he said.

“The first thing that came to my mind was, ‘Oh, that sounds like gunshots,’ but of course, you don’t want to think that’s the first thing that it is,” said Ricco.

Another neighbor said the shots sounded like someone was moving furniture.

The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests had been made as of 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Somerville police at 617-625-1600 ext. 7250.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)