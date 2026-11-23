CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - 495 was closed on the northbound side Monday morning due to a crash but has since reopened.

MassDOT said the highway was closed “at the Westford Street bridge in Chelmsford due to an earlier crash with a bridge strike”.

Officials said traffic is likely to be impacted for “several hours” as crews evaluate the bridge for damage.

State police said the driver was taken from the scene by medical helicopter. There is no word on their condition.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)