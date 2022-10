MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of 495 in Mansfield was shut down in the southbound lanes near mile marker 29 after a serious crash there killed two people Saturday morning.

The lanes were reopened as of 8 a.m.

🚨 There are currently delays in the area of 140 SB (coming from School St.) and the off-ramp from 495 SB onto S. Main St. 🚨

Highway traffic is being re-routed from 495 SB up the off-ramp and across S. Main St. and back onto the highway so MSP can reconstruct an earlier crash. pic.twitter.com/YiEQVo3I7m — Mansfield Police MA (@MansfieldMAPD) October 15, 2022

