BOSTON (WHDH) - A fourth child has now died because of the flu in Massachusetts, according to state health officials. Two of those who died were children under the age of two-years-old from Boston.

As the state sees a surge in flu cases, experts are urging people to get vaccinated and take preventative measures to protect against severe illness.

Doctors say this year’s strain of the flu is more severe.

“In Boston we have not had a pediatric flu death since 2013, so its clear we’re having a particularly bad season, particularly for children,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, the Boston Public Health Commissioner. “The number of hospitalizations among children under five has actually already exceeded last seasons hospitalizations at the peak of the season, and we’re nowhere near our peak yet.”

At a Somerville vaccine clinic held on Tuesday, people who attended raised concerns about the surge.

“They were talking about the new strain being a little bit more dangerous than the other ones, and even though it might not be part of the current vaccination…the current vaccination still gives you a significant amount of resistance, so I want to protect myself,” Stella Ropia said.

This comes after health experts expressed concern over the Department of Health and Human Services’ decision to recommend fewer vaccines for most American children.

If changes to our schedule are needed, and over the years we’ve made lots of changes when evidence supported it, they should come from careful scientific review,” Dr. Sean O’Leary said, Chair of the American Association of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases.

Several recommendations remain intact, including those for the measles, mumps, and rubella, as well as immunizations against polio, chickenpox, HPV, and others.

However, officials are narrowing recommendations for vaccinations like RSV, meningococcal disease, and hepatitis A and B to children who are considered high risk for infections.

As for flu, COVID-19, and rotavirus, health officials recommend vaccination decisions be based on consultation with a health care provider.

Some experts worry reduced vaccinations could fuel outbreaks of preventable diseases.

“Parents deserve clear, consistent, evidence based guidance they can trust,” Dr. O’Leary said.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will also drop requirements for states to report vaccination data for recipients.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey condemned the decision, saying in a statement, “President Trump and Secretary Kennedy are yet again putting the health and wellbeing of our children at risk. They’re abandoning longstanding vaccine recommendations that have been proven to safely and effectively protect our children from diseases.”

