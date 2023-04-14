TISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A fourth person has been arrested and additional charges have been filed in connection with a bank robbery on Martha’s Vineyard in November, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Tevin Porter, 27, of Bridgeport and Miquel A. Jones, 31, of Edgartown, who was first charged in December, are both charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit armed bank robbery, armed bank robbery, and aiding and abetting, Rollins said.

Romane Andre Clayton, 21, of Jamaica, was also charged in the superseding indictment with one count each of bank robbery and aiding and abetting.

Jones and Clayton will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date. Following an initial appearance Thursday in federal court in Connecticut, Porter was detained pending a 11:30 a.m. hearing on Friday

Jones, along with co-conspiritor Omar Odion Johnson, were previously arrested and charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston on Dec. 1. Jones and Johnson remain in state custody on related charges.

“These defendants terrorized and spread panic across the communities of Martha’s Vineyard, and we have now charged a fourth person involved,” Rollins said in a statement. . “We believe these men worked together in an armed bank robbery that involved at least two deadly semi-automatic firearms – one of which was held to an employee’s head – and went to great lengths in attempt to conceal their involvement.

“Massachusetts residents deserve to live and work without fear,” she added. “We will hold violent individuals accountable, particularly when they use firearms during their crimes.”

According to the charging documents, on the morning of Nov. 17, 2022, Porter, Jones and Johnson forced their way through the rear door of the Rockland Trust Bank in Tisbury. The men were allegedly armed with at least two semi-automatic handguns and wearing dark colored clothing and white masks that resembled an elderly man with exaggerated facial features.

Once inside the bank, one of the suspects allegedly held a gun to the head of one of the bank employees, forced that employee to open the bank’s vault, and took approximately $39,100. It is alleged that the bank employees were bound with duct tape and plastic zip ties while their belongings were searched and the robbers demanded access to one of their vehicles.

The charging documents further allege that Jones, Porter and Johnson then left the bank premises in an employee’s car and drove to the Manuel Correllus State Forest, where they abandoned the vehicle in a parking lot and fled in another vehicle. It is also alleged that Porter and Clayton then left Martha’s Vineyard together on a ferry later that morning.

Meanwhile, prosecutors say Johnson and Jones drove to a local farm with the equipment that had been used during the bank robbery. The two firearms used in the robbery were later found buried in a hole in the ground and the remainder of the robbery equipment was found burned.

After the evidence was disposed of, Jones returned home to his residence where he allegedly hid the cash that had been stolen from the bank in his bedroom under a bureau. Prosecutors say Johnson then left Martha’s Vineyard, reconvened with Porter and Clayton in Woods Hole, Mass. and they drove together to the area of Johnson’s home in New Hampshire.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)