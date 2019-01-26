4th suspect arrested in deadly Roxbury shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 27-year-old man was arrested on a murder charge Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting last year in Roxbury, police said.

Rashad Mezill, of Mattapan, was arrested in connection with the murder of Christian Rivera, 29, of Dorchester, according to Boston police.

Three other men, Ira Harrison, 26, Demetrius Bennet, 27, and Adnan Tahlil, 24, have already been indicted in connection with the shooting

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 76 Homestead St. about 3:10 p.m. on July 9 found Rivera suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to Boston Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

