BOSTON (AP) — A retired Massachusetts State Police trooper has pleaded guilty to collecting more than $29,000 in overtime pay he did not earn.

Federal prosecutors say 50-year-old Paul Cesan, of Southwick, pleaded guilty Thursday to embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds. He faces 10 to 16 months in prison at sentencing on March 12.

Cesan was assigned to the now disbanded Troop E, responsible for patrolling the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Prosecutors say he was one of several troopers paid for overtime shifts they either didn’t work or didn’t complete.

Cesan concealed his fraud by submitting fake citations designed to create the appearance he had worked overtime hours that he had not.

Cesan is the fourth trooper or former trooper to plead guilty in the case.

Charges against three others are pending.

