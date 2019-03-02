5 adults, 3 children displaced after 2-alarm Boston blaze

BOSTON (WHDH) - A two-alarm blaze in Boston’s South End displaced five adults and three children early Saturday morning.

Crews responding to a building fire on Columbas Avenue around 2:30 a.m. found heavy smoke and flames filling the apartment building.

Firefighters knocked down the multi-story blaze and went inside the building to rescue the occupants.

No injuries were reported; however, about $250,000 worth of damage was left behind.

The American Red Cross is assisting the eight people who have been displaced.

The Fire Investigation Unit is working to determine the cause of the fire.

