MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Five people are facing charges after they barricaded themselves in their apartment when police were investigating the shooting of a pregnant woman in Manchester, New Hampshire Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at a home at Bell and Hall streets at 9 p.m. found a 35-year-old pregnant woman who had been shot, police said. The woman was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition, and the baby was unharmed, police said.

After investigating, police determined the shot came from a Belmont Street apartment and the people inside the apartment refused to let officers in, barricading themselves inside, officials said. Police eventually arrested five people inside the apartment.

Joseph Ricci, 27, Corey Raikes, 27, Matthew Iannotti, 23, Cody Duarte, 28, and Timothy Walsh, 20, all of Manchester, were charged with resisting arrest.

