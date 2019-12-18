5 arrested during raid of Rehoboth day spa after investigation into sex acts for a fee

REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Five women were arrested in Rehoboth on Wednesday after police officers executed a search warrant at a local day spa following a months-long investigation into allegations that workers were providing sexual acts for a fee, officials said.

After receiving information that the MZ Day Spa on Winthrop Street may be involved in providing sex acts for a fee to its customers, officers conducted an investigation and determined the allegations were true, according to Rehoboth police.

During the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday, police recovered evidence and arrested Ming Zhen Hu, 50, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island and Hicksville, New York, Yan LingYun, 40, of Flushing, New York, Qiulan Hu, 39, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Jing Yan, 38, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island and Xirong Liu, 50, of Flushing, New York.

All five were released on bail pending their arraignment Thursday in Taunton District Court.

