5 arrested in Norton prostitution sting

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Five Massachusetts men are facing criminal charges after they were arrested during a prostitution sting at a Norton hotel on Friday, officials said.

The sting at the Extended Stay America on South Washington Street involved detectives who arranged to meet the defendants through advertisements featured on websites offering escort services and individuals seeking sex, according to Norton police.

Arrested were Kristopher Costa, 43, of Taunton; Phillip Havener, 33, of Taunton; Brady Michael Landers, 33, of Amesbury; Junior Galvao, 35, of Brockton; and David Bernier, 32, of New Bedford.

All five were arrested on charges of sexual conduct for a fee, solicitation for prostitution, and attemp to commit a crime.

Lander was also charged with resisting arrest.

They are all scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Attleboro District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)