WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Five young people walked away with either a 43-inch smart TV or a Nintendo Switch when the city of Worcester announced the first winners of its Youth Vax Giveaway, meant to encourage younger people to get a coronavirus vaccine.

Diana Davis, 22, who works in biomedical research, won a Nintendo Switch on Monday and encouraged vaccine hesitant people to research how it was developed.

“If you ever want to look up some of the interviews and some of the stories, it’s really fascinating to learn about the science behind it,” she told Masslive.com

Fianna McGinn, 14, a sophomore at Worcester Technical High School, also won a Switch.

She got vaccinated this spring as soon as the Pfizer vaccine was approved for children ages 12 to 15.

“I decided to get vaccinated to protect my loved ones and help things get back to normal,” McGinn told The Telegram & Gazette, adding that she has a relative considered at high risk.

About 47% of eligible city residents ages 12 to 29 have been fully vaccinated, compared to 78% among those 30 and older, according to city officials.

City residents ages 12 to 24 who are fully vaccinated are eligible for the giveaway, which runs through Nov. 11. Participants can also win an iPad Air or an SE Bicycle.

