5 boats capsize, others swamped with water after severe storm smacks Winthrop

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Five small boats capsized, some sailboats were swamped with water, and many others were damaged after a severe thunderstorm smacked the Winthrop area on Wednesday afternoon.
The boats capsized at Cottage Park Yacht Club on Orlando Avenue, the National Weather Service reported. A pair of 19-foot sailboats were inundated with water, while six other sustained sail damage.
Wind gusts of up to 75 mph were reported nearby at Logan Airport after officials confirmed a microburst had halted flights.
Almost all of the state is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.
