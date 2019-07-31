5 boats capsize, others swamped with water after severe storm smacks Winthrop

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Five small boats capsized, some sailboats were swamped with water, and many others were damaged after a severe thunderstorm smacked the Winthrop area on Wednesday afternoon.

The boats capsized at Cottage Park Yacht Club on Orlando Avenue, the National Weather Service reported. A pair of 19-foot sailboats were inundated with water, while six other sustained sail damage.

345 PM: Winthrop, MA: Cottage Park Yacht Club – Orlando Avenue – 5 capsized small sailboats, 2 19 foot sailboats swamped with water and 6 sailboats with sail damage per N1PSI-Dave who has had one of his boats damaged. Pics to follow in next 1-2 hours #mawx — NWS Boston/Norton Skywarn (@WX1BOX) July 31, 2019

Wind gusts of up to 75 mph were reported nearby at Logan Airport after officials confirmed a microburst had halted flights.

Almost all of the state is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.

