5 bodies found in Mexico believed to be missing police

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in the western Mexico state of Michoacan say they have found the bodies of five men in an abandoned pickup.

Local media report that officials believe the dead men to be five police officers from the town of Tuzantla who have been missing since last week.

The state prosecutor’s office said in a statement Monday that it is investigating the truck and bodies found in the Zitacuaro municipality, about 100 miles west of Mexico City. It says the bodies all had apparent bullet wounds.

The truck had been reported stolen in neighboring Mexico state in January.

