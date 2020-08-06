5 Cape Cod beaches closed to swimming following great white shark sightings

TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - Five Cape Cod beaches were closed to swimming on Thursday morning following great white shark sightings near the shore.

Swimmers were ordered out of the water for at least an hour at Lecount Hollow Beach and Maguire Landing Beach in Wellfleet, Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro, Nauset Beach in Orleans, and Coast Guard Beach in Eastham, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The Conservancy shared a video of Dr. Greg Skomal tagging a white shark off Nauset Beach.

It’s a research day! @GregSkomal tagged one white shark off of Nauset South to start off the morning. Tagging is done by Dr. Greg Skomal of @MassDMF. pic.twitter.com/C6sXXrcCpN — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) August 6, 2020

A Massachusetts State Police Air Wing crew also spotted a shark off Cahoon Hollow Beach in Wellfleet.

A great white shark sighting was reported near Newcomb Hollow Beach on Wednesday and Tuesday as well.

The sightings come after state police captured a stunning video of two great white sharks lurking about 50 yards offshore over the weekend.

Another video showed a shark swimming about a quarter-mile from the shoreline at Nauset Beach in Eastham on Saturday.

