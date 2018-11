AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking drivers to use caution after a five-car pile up in Auburn Sunday afternoon.

The crash, which happened on Route 20 near the Lundgren Honda dealership, caused only minor injuries but left severe damage to one car, according to a post on the police department’s Twitter page.

There is no word on what caused the pileup.

