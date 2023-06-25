NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A wrong-way driver allegedly caused a 5-car crash Saturday night that sent five people to local hospitals.

Around 10:42 p.m., the wrong-way driver was headed down F.E. Everett Turnpike Southbound near Exit 7. Nashua Fire Rescue reported five vehicles involved, including “one ejection.”

Additional ambulances had to be called to the scene, Nashua Fire Rescue announced. Two patients were transported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and three were sent to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

NH State police said the investigation is ongoing.

