5-car crash inside O’Neill Tunnel in Boston causes traffic delays

BOSTON (WHDH) - A five-car crash caused traffic delays on the southbound side of the Thomas P. O’Neill Jr. Tunnel in Boston Wednesday morning.

Delays stretched for about three to four miles around 9 a.m.

The scene cleared about 20 minutes later.

No additional information has been released.

