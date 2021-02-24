5-car crash inside O’Neill Tunnel in Boston causes traffic delays

BOSTON (WHDH) - A five-car crash caused traffic delays on the southbound side of the Thomas P. O’Neill Jr. Tunnel in Boston Wednesday morning.

Delays stretched for about three to four miles around 9 a.m.

The scene cleared about 20 minutes later.

No additional information has been released.

Crash cleared! Seeing residual delays for 3-4 miles. You’ll be sitting in this for about an hour BUT no issues on the commuter rail or the T. Maybe take that instead? https://t.co/4OoeIsRCA7 — Polikseni Manxhari (@realpolikseni) February 24, 2021

