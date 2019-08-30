5 car pile up snarls traffic on Rt. 3 in Duxbury ahead of holiday weekend

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 3 southbound in Duxbury.

Traffic was slowed in the area ahead of Labor Day weekend as crews worked to clear the scene, according to a post on the fire department’s Twitter page.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

There is no word yet on the condition of any drivers or passengers.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

DXFD on scene of a five car accident. Route 3 south just south of exit 11. Expect delays and avoid the area if possible on this Friday afternoon of Labor Day weekend. #DXFD #Traffic pic.twitter.com/FOmEFLUi8e — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) August 30, 2019

