BOSTON (WHDH) - Five people were charged in connection with a homophobic attack in Mattapan.

Franklin Francois, 51, of Randolph, Woopenson Morisset, 30, of Boston, Gardy Exantus, 33, of Mattapan, Maurice Payne, 37,of Brockton, and Patrick Fanfan, 53, of Hyde Park, were all charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Morisset, Payne, and Fanfan were also charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Police said the group was yelling homophobic comments at two men last month; one of the men was hit on the head with a baseball bat and taken to the hospital.

