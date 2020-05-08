5 charged in connection with stabbing of 18-year-old in Acton

Five people were arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing of an 18-year-old in Acton, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Long Ridge Road around 9:30 p.m. on April 24 learned that the victim had already been taken to the hospital with stab and slash wounds, according to police.

Two 18-year-olds, Jeremiah M. Boutin and Spencer Alexandre of Boxborough, and three juveniles are facing four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, a count of willful and malicious destruction of property and a count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office announced Friday.

On the night of the stabbing the suspects traveled to Long Ridge Road to confront the victim, who was in a vehicle with multiple people at the time, authorities said.

The suspects then smashed the windows and began assaulting the 18-year-old as he sat in the front seat, the district attorney’s office said. He was stabbed multiple times during the altercation.

He fled the scene and was treated at a Boston hospital, officials said.

The two 18-year-olds were arraigned telephonically on Friday in Concord District Court and were released on personal recognizance, the district attorney’s office said.

The other suspects will be arraigned in juvenile court at a later date.