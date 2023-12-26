BOSTON (WHDH) - Five people are displaced following a housefire in Mattapan early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the three-story home on Woodale Ave at around 2 a.m. Officials say they were able to knock down the fire quickly and no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross and BFD-VAU were on site to assist the five individuals who were displaced by the blaze.

Companies arrived to fire showing at 31 Wooddale St in Mattapan. First due companies have the fire knocked down & are searching for extension. 5 residents are displaced but safe. pic.twitter.com/RWlkh4VGct — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 26, 2023

Companies are making up from fire. Red Cross and the BFD-VAU are on scene to assist displaced. District Chief Scott Whalen addressed the media. No injuries reported . pic.twitter.com/ZB1dCC3Dps — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 26, 2023

