BOSTON (WHDH) - Five people are displaced following a housefire in Mattapan early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were called to the three-story home on Woodale Ave at around 2 a.m. Officials say they were able to knock down the fire quickly and no injuries were reported.
The Red Cross and BFD-VAU were on site to assist the five individuals who were displaced by the blaze.
