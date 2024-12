HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - Five people in Holbrook are without a home for the holiday after it caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze began around 1 p.m. on Union Street.

Officials believe the cause could be related to a wood stove.

Everyone made it out safely; the Red Cross is helping those displaced with temporary housing.

