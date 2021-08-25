MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Five people, including a juvenile, are facing riot charges in connection with an argument that escalated into an early morning 20-person brawl inside a restaurant in New Hampshire last week, authorities announced Wednesday.

Trenton Liggins, 19, surrendered to Manchester police on Tuesday on a felony riot charge in connection with a fight at the Red Arrow Diner on Aug. 16, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a large fight in progress at the eatery just before 1 a.m. found a number of people suffering from injuries, as well as overturned tables, broken plates, and shattered plexiglass barriers, police said.

A restaurant worker told investigators that a group of males walked in and began yelling at two people who were seated at a table. Police say the argument quickly turned physical and the altercation spread to the rest of the dining area, causing substantial damage.

Griffin O’Neil, 19, Xavier Clement, 20, Emmanuel Sayle, 20, and a 17-year-old juvenile are also facing riot charges in connection with the fracas.

Liggins was also said to be out on bail stemming from previous charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and riot dating back to June 2020.

The incident remains under investigation.

