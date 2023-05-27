MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Five firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling a blaze in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday night, official said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Pearl Street around 10:45 p.m. were told by bystanders that numerous kids were still in the building on the upper floors, according to Manchester fire officials.

During a search of the building crews uncovered five of the six cats that lived in the home and a large lizard and returned them to their owners.

The 10 residents of the home made it out safely.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental but remains under investigation.

