5 firefighters injured, dozens displaced after 7-alarm South Boston blaze

BOSTON (WHDH) - Five firefighters were injured and dozens of people were displaced after a massive fire swept through multiple buildings in South Boston early Saturday morning.

Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire on Columbia Road around 3:30 a.m. found heavy fire and thick smoke pouring from a home — the blaze eventually burned through the roof and spread to seven nearby buildings, including five triple-deckers, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Five firefighters were injured and at least 38 people were displaced.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately released.

Crews were still on scene to manage hot spots four hours later.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

At approximately 3:30 at 1428 Columbia Road South Boston heavy fire in multiple buildings this is now a 4 mph alarm pic.twitter.com/IHivO8x7os — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 30, 2020

All companies al 5th Alarm has been struck for multiple buildings on Columbia Road . The fire has burned through the roof pic.twitter.com/krJWmueMvD — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 30, 2020

Heavy thick black smoke covers the neighborhood as companies continue to battle the blaze . This is now a 6th Alarm pic.twitter.com/F29JGglfj5 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 30, 2020

5 three deckers on fire on Columbia Rd burning. Companies battling to save exposures on side & back pic.twitter.com/yvz8TRGZAl — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 30, 2020

Commisioner Dempsey on scene of the now 7 alarm fire on Columbia Rd. Heavy stream appliances, deck guns, hand lines & many firefighters working exterior operations to control spread. pic.twitter.com/QSLq96eP0W — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 30, 2020

All companies are still battling the 7 alarm fire in South Boston. pic.twitter.com/qdyb5ntHIn — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 30, 2020

All companies still working hard at 7 alarm blaze in Southie. @RedCrossMA & @COB_ONS on scene for displaced. 6 firefighters with minor injuries but transported by @BOSTON_EMS pic.twitter.com/H0sjlypcL2 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 30, 2020

Commisioner Dempsey briefed the media on 7 buildings damaged & 5 firefighters injured at the 7 alarms in https://t.co/Ka4E42HsJR. Companies overhauling & starting to make up. pic.twitter.com/gEXDnOmFlP — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 30, 2020

Mayor ⁦@marty_walsh⁩ on scene to help support and coordinate services with ⁦@BostonFireC1⁩ John Dempsey and Chief Shumeane Benford⁦ of @AlertBoston⁩ at the 7. Alarm fire in South Boston.⁦@CityOfBoston⁩ pic.twitter.com/gdBbzuXvyL — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 30, 2020

Scenes from the top of the fire buildings. Damages are estimated at 10 million. There are 38 displaced and a dog. ⁦@COB_ONS⁩ and ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ with the BFD- VAU to help with housing ⁦. Thank you to. ⁦@MBTA⁩ for providing a bus for the residents. pic.twitter.com/EbUWiW60U7 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 30, 2020

