5 firefighters injured, dozens displaced after 7-alarm South Boston blaze

BOSTON (WHDH) - Five firefighters were injured and dozens of people were displaced after a massive fire swept through multiple buildings in South Boston early Saturday morning.
Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire on Columbia Road around 3:30 a.m. found heavy fire and thick smoke pouring from a home — the blaze eventually burned through the roof and spread to seven nearby buildings, including five triple-deckers, according to the Boston Fire Department.
Five firefighters were injured and at least 38 people were displaced.
The extent of their injuries was not immediately released.
Crews were still on scene to manage hot spots four hours later.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
