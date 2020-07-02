5 firefighters taken to the hospital following crash in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Five firefighters are in the hospital following a crash late Thursday afternoon in Jamaica Plain, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a building fire at 350 South Huntington Avenue around 4:40 p.m. were involved in a collision with an SUV, fire officials said.

Five firefighters were taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to officials.

The driver of the SUV declined medical treatment, authorities said.

The extent of injuries are unknown.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

