FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Five people were forced out of their home by fierce flames in Fall River late Monday night.

Firefighters said when they arrived at the house on Montaup Street there were flames shooting out of all the windows and the roof.

A few people were treated on scene.

Three adults and two children were displaced.

