5 Gardner students fighting flu amid state’s 4th flu-related pediatric death

GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - A middle school in Worcester county is taking extra precautions after five students fell ill with the flu and the state suffered its fourth flu-related pediatric death of the season.

Gardner Public Schools Superintendent Mark Pellegrino alerted the community of the sickness spreading around the middle school shortly after the Department of Public Health announced the latest pediatric flu-related death.

“This latest pediatric flu-related death underscores the seriousness of influenza and the need for everyone over the age of 6 months to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Larry Madoff, Medical Director of the Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences at the Massachusetts DPH. “Data suggests that we may be past the peak of the flu season, however, it is not over yet.”

School officials at Gardner have recently confirmed five cases of the flu.

“Although this is not an epidemic, we are taking precautions by cleaning the building and wiping down frequent-contact items like, chairs, desks, and door knobs.” Pellegrino said. “Additionally, students are being reminded to wash their hands frequently.”

Some students suffering from a fever were also unable to attend a week-long Nature’s Classroom trip.

“We thank families who are keeping their children home in order to lessen the effects on their peers, Pellegrino added.

The latest flu-related pediatric death victim has been identified as a teenage boy from Middlesex County. His name and hometown have not been made public.

The other three cases involved an adolescent male from Worcester County and two female children from Middlesex County. The deaths occurred in January and February.

There was one flu-associated pediatric death in Massachusetts last season.

Health officials are urging the public to stay vigilant about washing their hands and getting vaccinated to prevent the spread of disease.

