5 great white sharks tagged in water off Cape Cod

(WHDH) — Summer is long gone and November is just days away — but great white sharks are still patrolling the waters off Cape Cod.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy says researchers tagged five great white sharks off the outer Cape on Friday.

“Sharky day on the water yesterday! Greg Skomal of the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, working with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, tagged 5 white sharks,” the Chatham-based non-profit said in a Facebook post.

Spotter pilot Wayne Davis captured several aerial images of the sharks as researchers worked.

