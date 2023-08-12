BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a boat fire in Braintree on Saturday.

Braintree fire officials say the boat was getting gas at a yacht club when the fire occurred. A retired police officer who was nearby managed to get the boat away from the club, which prevented the fire from spreading.

All five people transported to the hospital are expected to survive.

