5 hospitalized after boat runs aground in Westport

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Five people were hospitalized, including at least one with serious injuries, after their boat ran aground in Westport late Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a marine vessel that ran aground off Cadmins Neck Road just before 11 p.m. found the boat on a riverbank about 20 feet below the yard of the nearest residence, according to the Westport Fire Department.

“The vessel left the waterway and up onto shore and struck a tree through some heavy brush,” Westport Fire Captain Brian Beaulieu described.

Eight people were onboard the boat ranging from ages 14 to 24 years old.

Two of those people were transported to Rhode Island Trauma Center, including one who was flown there by MedFlight with serious injuries.

Three others were taken to local hospitals and three more were released at the scene after refusing transport, fire officials said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Westport Police Department and the Massachusetts Environmental Police.

