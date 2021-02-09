5 hospitalized after car crashes into utility pole in East Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash that sent five people to the hospital in East Boston early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Chelsea Street around 1 a.m. found a heavily damaged car that had crashed into a utility pole.

Boston EMS say five people were transported to area hospitals with undisclosed injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

