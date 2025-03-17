BOSTON (WHDH) - Five people were rushed to the hospital on Sunday night after after a vehicle slammed into a building in Brighton.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Faneuil Street around 7:40 p.m. found a three-vehicle crash that sent one of the vehicles into a nearby building, according to Boston police.

The Building Inspector has been notified and is responding to the scene to determine whether it’s safe.

Police have not announced any arrests or the extent of the injuries sustained by those who are hospitalized.

