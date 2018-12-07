5 hospitalized after crash involving MBTA bus, 2 cars in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Five people, including a pedestrian, were taken to the hospital Thursday after a wild crash involving an MBTA bus and two cars in Roslindale, authorities said.

Emergency officials responding to a reported multi-vehicle crash in the area of Hyde Park Avenue and Canterbury Street about 1 p.m. found five victims suffering from what were considered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Fire Department.

All of the victims were taken from the scene to an area hospital by Boston EMS.

A surveillance recording from a nearby business showed the bus hit the back of a Volkswagon Passat, pushing it into a pedestrian and another vehicle.

Authorities say the Volkswagon stopped abruptly when the pedestrian stepped out into the crosswalk. As a result, the bus crashed into the back of the sedan.

Mahmud Bali, who witnessed the crash, said the bus driver was shaken up after the crash.

“She’s very, very upset. She came out running, go inside, come out, go inside the bus,” he said. “She took care of the pedestrian.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

