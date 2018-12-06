5 hospitalized after crash involving MBTA bus, 2 cars in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Five people, including a pedestrian who was struck, were taken to the hospital Thursday after a crash involving an MBTA bus and two cars in Roslindale, authorities said.

Emergency officials responding to a reported multi-vehicle crash in the area of Hyde Park Avenue and Canterbury Street about 1 p.m. found five victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Fire Department.

All of the victims were taken from the scene to an area hospital by Boston EMS. There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the bus hit the back of a red sedan, pushing it into a pedestrian and another vehicle.

Mahmud Bali, who witnessed the crash, said the bus driver was shaken up after the crash.

“She’s very, very upset. She came out running, go inside, come out, go inside the bus,” he said. “She took care of the pedestrian. And the pedestrian, it was a man.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

