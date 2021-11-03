LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Three EMS workers, a patient and another driver were rushed to a hospital Wednesday after a violent crash left an ambulance overturned in Lowell.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Lakeview Avenue where a Trinity ambulance and an SUV collided leaving the ambulance on its side.

Two EMTs, a paramedic and their patient were en route to the hospital at the time of the crash.

The Lowell fire captain told 7NEWS the injuries sustained in the crash do not appear to be life-threatening.

The area is temporarily closed while investigators work to determine the cause of the collision.

No further details were released.

