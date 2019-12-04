SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Five people were hospitalized after a heating unit leaked carbon monoxide inside a building in Salem on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of person fainting from noxious odors at 35 Congress St. found high levels of carbon monoxide on the fourth floor of the building, Salem Fire Chief John Giunta said.

One person had reportedly fallen unconscious.

Five people in total were transported to Salem Hospital with high levels of carbon monoxide.

Two of the patients were later taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for further evaluation. They are currently being treated inside a hyperbaric chamber.

Three have since been released from the hospital, according to a statement released by the company.

Excelitas Technologies in Salem, where CO leak occurred, releasing statement saying three of the employees have been released from the hospital. Two others remain hospitalized. Their office in Salem will be closed so they can do more inspections. pic.twitter.com/sY90djK1Dw — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) December 4, 2019

Low levels of carbon monoxide were detected in 37 other employees but they were not hospitalized, Giunta said.

Giunta added that hazmat crews closed off the fourth floor and found carbon monoxide readings of 100 parts per million.

There were no working carbon monoxide detectors in the building.

“A lot of buildings are grandfathered because of the age of the building,” The Salem Fire Chief said.

Crews are checking other heating units in the building to make sure they are in working condition.

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll is urging the public to avoid the area as officials monitor the situation.

National Grid and OSHA are assisting with an investigation.

BREAKING: Salem fire chief tells us a heating unit on the fourth floor caused the Carbon Monoxide leak – they are checking other units now — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) December 4, 2019

