FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a three-alarm blaze at an apartment complex in Framingham Saturday night that left five people injured, including four firefighters, and 40 displaced.

The fire broke out at 1630 Worcester Road, causing significant damage to a unit on the fourth-floor, according to Fire Chief Michael Dutcher.

Management is working with the American Red Cross to find them emergency shelter, the City of Framingham said in a post on Facebook.

The four firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A pregnant woman was also transported.

No additional information was immediately available.

