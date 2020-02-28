5 injured after chain reaction crash sends car into building in Seabrook, NH

SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - Crews are investigating after a chain reaction car crash sent a vehicle careening into a building in Seabrook, New Hampshire Friday evening.

First responders were dispatched to the scene for reports of a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Lafayette Road and Route 107 around 5:15 p.m., according to a release issued by police.

Upon arrival, they found an overturned Toyota SUV and a Chevrolet sedan that had plowed through the front of an Arc Source location.

The two drivers of the vehicles and three other passengers were transported to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the Chevrolet suffered a medical emergency causing them to drift off the road and into the Toyota that was exiting a nearby parking lot.

The force of the impact caused the Chevrolet to roll on its side and the Toyota continued into the facade of the Arc Source building before coming to rest.

New Hampshire State Polie assisted at the scene.

