5 injured after multi-car crash involving police cruiser in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Five people, including a police officer, were injured in a multi-car crash involving a police cruiser in Wareham Saturday, officials said.

The officer was responding to another call shortly before noon when the crash with two other cars near Cranberry Plaza occurred, officials said.

Five people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

