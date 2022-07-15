ONSET, Mass. (WHDH) — Five people are hospitalized after a single-car crash sent their car over a 30-foot drop onto a beach.

The Onset Fire Department responded to the crash on Onset Avenue at about 5 a.m. Officials determined that the car struck a tree before plunging down a 30-foot embankment on to the beach below. First responders began patient care and extrication. Injuries ranged from minor to severe. Four additional ambulances and Boston Medflight arrived to transport the five occupants of the car.

Two of the five patients went to Tobey Hospital, one went to Saint Luke’s Hospital’s Trauma Center, and one was transported by Medflight to Rhode Island Hospital.

No other information is known about the individuals’ identities or condition.

